Milli Trust to launch Medical College & Hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 27:

Milli Trust, Delhi has today laid the foundation stone of its Kashmir Medical College & Super-Speciality Hospital at the Industrial Estate Sempora, Medicity, Srinagar in the private sector.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Addressing the gathering at the ground breaking ceremony, the Lt Governor said the project is one of the biggest private sector investments in health sector of UT that will improve efficiency and quality of care.

The project worth Rs. 525 Cr will develop a Medical College with 150 MBBS seats to fulfil the aspirations of youth and 100 bedded hospitals will provide world-class healthcare at affordable rates. The project will provide employment opportunities to 2000 local youth.

We have created an enabling environment for the private sector for economic development, employment and income generation. The Lt Governor said that Rs 1.25 lakh crores worth road and highway projects are being completed in the Union Territory and we have also created the necessary institutional structures for investment.

The journey from Katra to Delhi will be possible in 6 hours with the completion of the new Katra-Delhi expressway while the journey from Kashmir to Delhi will take only 9 hours, he added.

With regards to Air connectivity, 126 flights shall be operational from May 2, he added.

We have two AIIMS, 9 Medical Colleges. J&K also leads in per person spending on healthcare facilities. Every family in the UT is covered under Ayushmaan Sehat. We are making sincere efforts to transform Jammu Kashmir into a prime destination for medical tourism, he added.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Fayaz Ahmad, Chairman Milli Trust, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.