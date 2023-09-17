Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 16: Security forces busted a militant hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Kupwara district, police said on Saturday.

During a search operation at Wadder Bala in Handwara area of the north district, security forces busted a militant hideout, a police official said.

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition including two AK 47 and an AK 56 rifles, 16 AK magazines, 328 AK rounds, a pistol, two Pistol magazines, three pistol rounds, one UBGL (under barrel grenade launcher) and four UBGL rounds, the official said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been started, he added.

