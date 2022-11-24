Militant Funding Case: SIA Kashmir Conducts Multiple Raids in J&K

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: State Investigation Agency Kashmir on Thursday carried multiple raids across J&K in connection with militant funding case.
Official sources said that SIA conducted raids at Bandipora, Kupwara, Anantnag, Srinagar and Kishtwar.
Till this report was being filed there was no report of any arrest or recovery so far from these ongoing raids.
