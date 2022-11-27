Militant Funding Case: SIA grills Hurriyat’s Gani Bhat

Jammu Tawi, Nov 26: The State Investigation Agency
(SIA) on Saturday grilled senior Hurriyat leader Prof. Abdul
Gani Bhat for nearly 8 hours after he was summoned by
the probing agency at JIC Jammu in a case related to
militant and Hawala funding.
A top official told that Bhat was summoned related to a
case of militant and Hawala funding in which former
minister Jatendar Singh alias Babu Singh was earlier
arrested.
He said Bhat was questioned for nearly eight hours till
evening at JIC Jammu after he was summoned by the
agency today.
The official added during questioning Bhat revealed many
facts regarding the money received from across the border
by different Hurriyat leaders in the Valley.
Bhat heads Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and
in the past he has also been the head of Hurriyat
Conference.
Born in Botengo village of Sopore in Kashmir, Bhat
studied Persian, Economics and Political Science at Sri
Pratap College in Srinagar and then pursued his post-
graduation in Persian and Law at Aligarh Muslim
University.