Militant Funding Case: SIA grills Hurriyat’s Gani Bhat

Jammu Tawi, Nov 26: The State Investigation Agency

(SIA) on Saturday grilled senior Hurriyat leader Prof. Abdul

Gani Bhat for nearly 8 hours after he was summoned by

the probing agency at JIC Jammu in a case related to

militant and Hawala funding.

A top official told that Bhat was summoned related to a

case of militant and Hawala funding in which former

minister Jatendar Singh alias Babu Singh was earlier

arrested.

He said Bhat was questioned for nearly eight hours till

evening at JIC Jammu after he was summoned by the

agency today.

The official added during questioning Bhat revealed many

facts regarding the money received from across the border

by different Hurriyat leaders in the Valley.

Bhat heads Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and

in the past he has also been the head of Hurriyat

Conference.

Born in Botengo village of Sopore in Kashmir, Bhat

studied Persian, Economics and Political Science at Sri

Pratap College in Srinagar and then pursued his post-

graduation in Persian and Law at Aligarh Muslim

University.