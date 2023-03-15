Militant Associate Of LeT Arrested In J&K’s Baramulla

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, Mar 15: A militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested and some ammunition recovered from his possession in Baramulla district of and , police said on Wednesday. During naka checking at Singhpora Pattan, in the north Kashmir district, security forces noticed a person wearing ‘Pheran’ (traditional cloak) coming from Matipora side, a police official said. He said on seeing the naka party, the person tried to flee, but the alert party chased him and he was apprehended tactfully.
Seventy-one live rounds of AK-47 were recovered during the personal search of the militant associate who was taken into custody immediately, the official said. During his questioning, he revealed his name as Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan, and said he is working as a terrorist associate with the banned LeT, the official said. A case under sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered and investigation initiated, the official added.

