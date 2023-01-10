Mild Earthquake hits Kishtwar

Jammu Tawi, Jan 9: An earthquake of milder intensity hit Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir during Sunday

night, officials said.

The tremor with an intensity of 3.6 didn’t cause any damage to life or property, they said.

The National Centre for Seismology, in a tweet, said that the earth struck the region at around 11:12 pm on

Sunday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-01-2023, 23:12:30 IST, Lat: 33.54 & Long: 76.24, Depth: 10

Km ,Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India,” it said.

On Thursday, tremors were felt in J&K after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Afghanistan region.