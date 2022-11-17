Migratory birds start arriving at wetlands in the Kashmir valley

SRINAGAR, Nov 17: With the onset of winter, migratory birds have started arriving in the Kashmir valley and at this time these birds are seen dancing at the wetlands of the valley.

Keeping their centuries-old relationship with Kashmir, these birds visit Kashmir every year and enjoy the temperate climate here.

According to experts, from the month of October, these birds migrate from Siberia, China, Philippines, Eastern Europe and Japan to the valley and stay here for about five months.

These birds include Tufted Duck, Gudwal, Brahminy Duck, Gargantuan, Greyleg Goose, Mallard, Common Merganser, Northern Pintail, Common Pochard, Ferruginous Pochard, Red Crested Pochard, Ruddy Shelduck, Northern Shoveler, Common Teal and Eurasian Wagtail.

The experts say that these migratory birds “help a lot in maintaining the ecosystem.” They maintain the balance of the earth. It is noteworthy that the discipline of these water birds entering Kashmir is a sight to behold. When they fly, they walk in a long line and their movement creates a black line on the horizon.

According to a report by Eurasia Rewarblers, these birds are generally more attracted to northern regions, but sometimes they change their decision as needed.

According to the report, these birds use a natural skill called “aviation” in modern aviation to make long journeys comfortable. This skill is a type of their sixth sense in which birds have been found to be more intelligent and intelligent than humans.

The presence of these different types and colourful migratory birds in the water bodies of Kashmir Valley, their chirping and sweet dialects create a distinct sweetness in the air. With the arrival of these birds, wildlife enthusiasts traditionally visit the famous wetlands of Kashmir including Hokarsar, Wolar Lake, Hegam, Shala Bug and other water bodies to witness them.

The growing trend of illegal hunting of these birds has been a cause of concern for the concerned department for the past years, but according to the authorities, it has been controlled to a great extent.

“Hunting of these migratory birds that enter Kashmir during winter has been stopped to a large extent. The department is gearing up to protect these birds,” officials said.

He further said that in order to provide a peaceful environment to these visitors, the department has taken several steps to maintain the proper water levels in all water shelters of Kashmir.