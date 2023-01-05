MHA declares Afghanistan based Kashmir-born Aijaz Ahanger as individual terrorist

Srinager, Jan 5 : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday declared a Kashmir-born terrorist, Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, currently based in Afghanistan as an individual terrorist. A notification issued by Union Home Ministry, states that Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, currently based in Afghanistan, one of the chief recruiters of Islamic State J&K (ISJK), has been designated as the individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.Ahanger, who was born in Srinagar in 1974, is a wanted terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir for more than two decades and has started planning terror related strategies in Jammu and Kashmir by building coordination channels between various terrorists groups. He has contacts with al-Qaeda and other global terrorist groups and is engaged in restarting the Islamic State (IS) in India. “Ahanger is working towards providing traction to militancy in Kashmir and has started the process of identifying people for inclusion in his Kashmir based network,” the MHA said, adding that he was appointed as the head of Islamic State (IS) recruitment cell for India and had been instrumental in initiating an online India-centric ISIS propaganda magazine.The MHA further said that with his inclusion in the Fourth Schedule under the UAPA, 1967, Ahanger will be the 49 individual designated as the terrorist.