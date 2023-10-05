MHA appoints Imtiaz Ismail Parray as DIG SSB on deputation basis

Srinagar, Oct 4: Imtiaz Ismail Parray, a 2009 AGMUT IPS, was on Wednesday appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) on deputation basis in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The appointment of Parray, as per an order in this regard, is being made against an existing vacancy.

The appointment of Parray, as per the order, will be on a deputation basis for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The communiqué has requested the office concerned to relieve the officer immediately to enable him to join the new assignment at the Centre.