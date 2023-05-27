MeT predicts more rains in J&K

Jammu Tawi, May 26: The weather department on Friday predicted widespread intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds during next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that intermittent light rain, thunder and lightning was expected at a few places during May 27-28.

From May 29-30t, the MeT department forecast “fairly widespread intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places.”

The MeT department also urged farmers to suspend all farm operations during May 29 and 30.

Regarding temperature, he said, Jammu recorded a low of 19.4°C against 21.4°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C below normal for J&K's winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.5°C (below normal by 3.7°C), Batote 11.5°C (3.5°C below normal), Katra 16.5°C (5.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.5°C (below normal by 2.6°C). Ladakh's Leh recorded a low of 1.2°C, he said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 9.4°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.8°C against 6.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.3°C against 11.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.0°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 5.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 4.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, he said.