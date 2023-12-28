MeT predicts light snow on New Year eve, Jan 3-4

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Dec 27: Dense fog continued to engulf most parts of the Kashmir Valley for the third straight day on Wednesday while the mercury settled below freezing point at all the stations across the Valley. However, the weatherman has predicted light rain and snowfall at isolated to scattered places on January 03 and 04.

Amid forecasts of dry weather conditions till December 31st, Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told that the foggy mornings would continue to be witnessed during the next few days.

For the third straight day, the dense fog that engulfed most areas of the Valley led to the low visibility, causing huge inconvenience to the commuters.

Pertinently, the traffic control room here has issued an advisory for the commuters in wake of the dense fog. “There is a need to be extremely careful while navigating the roads in the middle of a dense fog,” the advisory reads.

In the advisory, the commuters have been asked to stick to their lane, Park the car and wait, say no to speeding, keep the headlights on a low beam, use indicators to alert others, keep the windshields and windows clean, adjust the driver's seat position, focus on the road, keep the brakes & tyres in perfect condition and avoid overtaking.

Besides, the night temperature continues to settle below freezing point across the Valley today while Pahalgam was the coldest place at minus 4.6 degree Celsius.

According to the data prepared by the MeT department here, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 2.6 degree Celsius while the night temperature of minus 3.2 degree Celsius was also recorded in South Kashmir's Qazigund station.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 2.8 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.2 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Director Meteorological (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather is expected to remain generally dry with possibility of moderate to dense fog over central Kashmir, plains of Baramulla, Ganderbal and Pulwama dist till December 31st.

He added that there is a possibility of light snow over higher reaches during evening or night of December 31st as well.