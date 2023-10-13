Met predicts 5-day wet weather from Oct 14

Srinagar, Oct 12: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Thursday predicted five days of wet weather from October 14 with the possibility of widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches in J&K.

Widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches is likely, with a chance of 75 percent from October 14–18 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Met office said.

It said the weather vagaries can cause a significant drop in temperature across Jammu and Kashmir.

The inclement weather may also cause temporary disruption of transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila Pass, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadnatop, and other higher reaches of the Kashmir valley, it said.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory for the farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from October 14–18 in view of the possible inclement weather conditions.

The weather may turn partly cloudy and cloudy towards evening Friday, with the possibility of rain or snow over higher reaches towards night at scattered places in J&K, the MeT office said.

Currently, the weather is mainly clear, with bright sun appearing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.2 degree Celsius on Thursday; the tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir was 3.5 degree Celsius; the picnic spot of Kokernag was 8.1 degree Celsius and ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir 5.6 degree Celsius accordingly, the MeT office said.