Melatonin risks spike for young kids as accidental ingestions surge

As more adults turn to sleep aid supplements like melatonin each night, an alarming trend is emerging – more young children are accidentally consuming these tablets and facing potential health issues. A new analysis from the CDC reveals that melatonin was responsible for over 11,000 emergency room visits among infants and toddlers between 2019-2022, accounting for 7% of accidental medication ingestions in this age group.

Since 2012, cases of accidental melatonin poisonings among those under 19 have skyrocketed by over 500%. Alarmingly, in nearly 36% of cases children swallowed 10 or more supplements, highlighting the risks posed by unsecured bottles and candy-like formulations. The popularity of flavored gummies and lack of mandatory child-proof packaging makes accidental ingestions all too common. While most cases did not require hospitalization, melatonin overdoses can cause nausea, headaches, diarrhea and suppressed breathing in young kids.

With its sleep-inducing properties and candy-like appearance, melatonin poses a hidden risk to curious toddlers. As more parents incorporate supplements into their nightly routines, extra precautions must be taken to secure bottles and consider alternative delivery methods. By raising awareness of this silent danger, we can help curb accidental poisonings and ensure children's safety. Though a natural hormone, melatonin should be treated as carefully as any other medication within reach of young explorers.