Search
HealthMelatonin risks spike for young kids as accidental ingestions surge
Health

Melatonin risks spike for young kids as accidental ingestions surge

By: Northlines

Date:

As more adults turn to sleep aid supplements like melatonin each night, an alarming trend is emerging – more young children are accidentally consuming these tablets and facing potential issues. A new analysis from the CDC reveals that melatonin was responsible for over 11,000 emergency room visits among infants and toddlers between 2019-2022, accounting for 7% of accidental medication ingestions in this age group.

Since 2012, cases of accidental melatonin poisonings among those under 19 have skyrocketed by over 500%. Alarmingly, in nearly 36% of cases children swallowed 10 or more supplements, highlighting the risks posed by unsecured bottles and candy-like formulations. The popularity of flavored gummies and lack of mandatory child-proof packaging makes accidental ingestions all too common. While most cases did not require hospitalization, melatonin overdoses can cause nausea, headaches, diarrhea and suppressed breathing in young kids.

With its sleep-inducing properties and candy-like appearance, melatonin poses a hidden risk to curious toddlers. As more parents incorporate supplements into their nightly routines, extra precautions must be taken to secure bottles and consider alternative delivery methods. By raising awareness of this silent danger, we can help curb accidental poisonings and ensure children's safety. Though a natural hormone, melatonin should be treated as carefully as any other medication within reach of young explorers.

Previous article
How Did India Manage To Waste Two Reviews On Clear Inside Edges Against Root? Gavaskar Left Wondering
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How Did India Manage To Waste Two Reviews On Clear Inside Edges Against Root? Gavaskar Left Wondering

Northlines Northlines -
In a dramatic turn of events on day 3...

Opposition Spreading Rumours Of BSP Forming Alliance For LS Polls: Mayawati

Northlines Northlines -
LUCKNOW, Mar 9: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said...

Congress Would Have Taken 20 Years To Do What We Did In 5 Years In Northeast: Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Itanagar, Mar 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra’s Gujarat Leg Continues On Third Day

Northlines Northlines -
CHHOTA Udepur, Mar 9: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.