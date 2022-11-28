Mehbooba Mufti vacates Gupkar residence, shifts to private house at Khimber

SRINAGAR, NOV 28: Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehboob Mufti vacated from her Gupkar residence on Monday and shifted to a private house.

PDP spokesperson, Najam-Us-Saqib while said Mehbooba Mufti has vacated from Gupkar residence today and has shifted to a private residence in Khimber locality.Jammu and Kashmir administration had asked Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her official residence on the high profile Gupkar road in Srinagar and had stated it was willing to provide an alternative accommodation.The Estates Department of Kashmir had sent a notice to PDP chief on October 15 asking her to vacate the official residence now known as “Fair View Guest House”.