Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said she
salutes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to strengthen
secularism and promote unity in the country.
She claimed that the foundation of secularism has taken a hit in the last seven-eight years.
The former J and K chief minister also appreciated the gesture of Gandhi to pay tributes to former
prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“We salute Rahul Gandhi for undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite India and strengthen and
nurture secularism and brotherhood in this country,” Mehbooba told reporters at the party
headquarters here.
She lambasted the BJP-led central government for “weakening” and ‘tearing apart” the secular
foundation of the country.
“The foundation of secularism and brotherhood in India has been shaken and worsened in the last
seven-eight years,” she said.
About Gandhi paying tributes to Vajpayee, the PDP chief said, “It is a good gesture to even pay
respects to your opponents. This is the beauty of this country to even pay tributes to opponents,
whether dead or alive. However, this is missing now.” Mehbooba also paid tributes to Vajpayee on
his birth anniversary and said he always looked above politics.
Mehbooba hails Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra
Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said she