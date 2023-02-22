Meet Shinder Kumar, a driver with Amazon’s trucking partner

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: From working at construction sites to driving on highways, Shinder Kumar has steered through many jobs to support his family. Being the eldest in a family of 7 members, Shinder started working as a daily wager for different construction agencies after he completed his secondary education. His work with construction agencies provided him with daily wages for only half a month,while the rest of the month brought uncertainty of income for him and his family. He thenbegan assisting truck and bus drivers as a helper and soon learned to drive in the process. This encouraged him to pursue driving as a career.

After Shinder Kumar received his driving license in 2020, he got acquainted with Khurshid Bhatt, an Amazon trucking partner who provided him with the opportunity to drive from Manesar to Srinagar. Since then, Shinder has been instrumental in ensuring timely deliveries to customersas he navigates through the hilly terrains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shinder drives to Srinagar through the highly secure and regulated NH44 highway, which passes through some of the most demanding terrains of the country,making it a challenging route for truck drivers like him. To ensure safety of truck drivers like Shinder, Amazon has enabled themwith technology-driven solutionssuch as the Driver Assistance Systemthat helps them navigate their transportation route.

“Working as a truck driver for Amazon’s trucking partner in India has not only providedme with a steady income, but also the opportunity to bring joy to customers even in the northern most regions of the country. Over the last two years, this job has enabled me to support with the fees needed for the education of my younger sisters and brother.

I have also received many safety trainings, conducted by Amazon, that has helped me up-skill myself as a truck driver and navigate the mountainous regions of Jammu and Kashmir.”says Shinder.

Venkatesh Tiwari, Director – Middle Mile Operations, Amazon India, said “Third-party trucking service providers are the core of our operations, enabling us to accelerate transportation between fulfilment centers and the last mile. In keeping with our commitment to assisting small businesses across the country, we have collaborated with trucking partners to build programs for them to learn safe driving techniques, gain financial flexibility, and route knowledge. We believe that these enterprising businesses are a testimony of the an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are proud to be empowering them.”