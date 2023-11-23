Medico among 4 J&K Employees sacked for Terror links

‘Over 50 employees dismissed in past three years in J&K'

Srinagar, Nov 22: The administration of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory has sacked four employees, including president of the Doctors Association of Kashmir, for their involvement in anti-national and terror activities.

The General Administration Department (GAD) today issued orders for termination of the services of Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan (Assistant Professor, Medicine, SMHS), Farooq Ahmad Mir (Teacher), Abdul Majeed Bhat (Constable) and Abdul Salam Rather (Laboratory bearer, Higher Education Department).

These employees have been terminated under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

The provision gives the government the power to sack employees without an inquiry if “the President or the governor is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry”.

An official told that today's action against the employees is part of the administration's war against separatist and terrorist ecosystem and its key stakeholders, who were surreptitiously inducted into the government machinery by political regimes of different shades in the past.

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has sacked more than 50 employees, including grandson of late separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, two sons of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudin, and deputy superintendent of J&K police, Davinder Singh, who was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) for providing support to militants.