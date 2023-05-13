Measles virus outbreak at Farkin in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 12 (KNO): The authorities in north Kashmir's Kupwara district Friday deputed its teams to Farkin village after cases of measles virus were reported from the hamlet.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Measles is a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus.

The virus infects the respiratory tract, and then spreads throughout the body. Measles is a human disease and is not known to occur in animals. Measles vaccination resulted in a 73% drop in measles deaths between 2000 and 2018 worldwide, as per WHO.

Official sources told earlier today a few cases of measles were reported in Farkin village, which falls under Kralpora Medical Block.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara Dr. Mohammad Ramzan said that some cases of measles have been reported in Farkin village.

He said that the medical team has been deputed. “As of now, I am told that there are about 4 to 5 cases. The medical team is there already and more about the situation will be known once they access the situation,” he said.

The CMO also said that the immediate response is to ascertain the condition of the patients. “Anyone with a severe condition receives the treatment. The patient suffers from some rashes and takes just 3 to 4 days to recover,” he said.

He added that all the patients have to be isolated as a precautionary measure—(KNO)