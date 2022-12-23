MCA department lifts cricket trophy at KU’s North Campus

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Dec 23: A two-day inter-department cricket tournament concluded at the North Campus of the University of Kashmir on Friday.

The winning trophy of the knock-out tournament, organised by the sports committee of the Campus, was lifted by the Department of MCA which beat the

B.Tech 4th semester team in a thrilling final match.

Director North Campus, Prof B A Ganai, gave away prizes to the winning team and the runners-up, even as he emphasised on holding more such sports

activities in future.

Sports Convener Dr Mohammad Ameen Parray said such short-format tournaments will be held on a regular basis in North Campus to encourage

the students and faculty to pursue sports activities for their overall personality development.

Faculty members present at the award ceremony included Dr Khurshid Ahmad Qazi, Dr Umar Faruq, Dr Faisal Qadir, Dr Ambreen Khurshid, Dr

Wasim Jeelani Bakhshi, Dr Hisham, Dr Wasim A Bhat and Mr Bilal Ahmad Kaloo. Officials from non-teaching staff were also present.