MC Uri president rejoins DPAP

Srinagar, May 30: In a major retrieval for former minister and senior DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin, president of Municipal Council Uri Bharat Kumar re-joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Tuesday.

Taj Mohiuddin said that Bharat Kumar today re-joined the party. “Apni Party is non-existent in Uri. They don’t have any support here,” Taj said.

The re-joining of Kumar is seen as a major boost to former minister Taj Mohiuddin, who has represented Uri Assembly segment twice.