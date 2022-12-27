MBS Club meets Khalsa in Hockey final

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 27: The MBS Club Simbal Camp shall take on Khalsa Hockey Club in the final of the ongoing 6th Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur

Memorial Hockey Tournament at KK Hakhu Stadium, here.

In the semifinals, decided today, the MBS Club defeated Dashmesh Hockey Club 3-2. Saksham, Sukhpreet and Jaspreet were scorers from winning side

while Rajveer Singh and Sikanderpal Singh reduced the margin from Deshmesh.

In other semifinal of the day, Khalsa Club registered 2-1 win against Baba Banda Singh Club Poonch. Gaganpreet Singh and Simranpal Singh scored for

the winning side while the only goal from Poonch Club came through Arunpreet Singh.

In today’s semifinals, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Randheer Singh and Balvinder Singh of DGPC were chief guests. Among other

prominent present were Rajinder Singh Kuku, Babu Singh, Tarlok Singh, Bupinder Singh,

GS Bakshi, Popinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Sewa Singh and TP Singh.

The penal of technical officials for today’s matches comprised Jagjeet Singh, Iqbal Singh, Joginder Singh, Tejinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, D Singh and

Gurpreet Singh.