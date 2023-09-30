Mayor SMC, others call on LG

SRINAGAR : Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Mattu discussed various developmental issues, promotion of sports and welfare of the people, especially the members of marginalised communities in Srinagar.

Dr. Beena Budki, President Hindi Kashmiri Sangam also called on the Lt Governor and apprised about the activities of the organisation including promotion of culture and literature.

She also presented her book ‘Kokh ki Peeda' and Urdu translation of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Ji's'Geetanjali'.

A delegation of Joint Committee of Women and Child Development, Uttar Pradesh led by its Chairperson Neelima Katiyar called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the Joint Committee apprised the Lt Governor about the visits and activities of the panel during their study tour. They shared their views on the ongoing development scenario and the improved Socio-economic conditions in Jammu Kashmir.

Discussion was also held on the unprecedented transformation in Jammu Kashmir over the last four years in the areas of women empowerment, Tourism Sector, economy, education, peace and prosperity and cleaning of Dal Lake.

The Lt Governor shared a number of developmental steps taken in Jammu Kashmir for bringing transparency, accountability and responsibility in the governance system. “More than 1000 Public services have been made Online and many linked with auto escalation mode and financial penalty for delay of services,” he said.

Sri Sri Gurunatha Moksha from Rishikula Bangalore also called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed the promotion of the Trika Tradition (Kashmir Shaivism) in the region.