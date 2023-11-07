Maxwell’s 201 powers Australia to win

agencies

Rashid is back into the attack. Maxwell takes a single first ball through midwicket before the spinner bowls a wide down the leg side to Cummins. Cummins also happy to turn the strike over with a single and Maxwell retains strike with a single from the last ball to long-on.

Mujeeb is back into the attack. Maxwell cuts loose as he swings the spinner's second ball side of long-on for a six. He hammers the next over midwicket for another six to get his score into the 190s. Mujeeb bowls a wide half-volley which Maxwell drills through the covers for a boundary.

He finishes off things in grand style as he blasts the last ball for a six to powers Australia to a sensational victory. Maxwell finishes unbeaten on a magical innings of 201 from 128 balls, having hit 10 sixes and 21 fours — the highest score by an Australian in ODIs. He was involved in a match-winning 202-run stand for the eighth wicket with Cummins, who scored 12 runs in that partnership.

Australia win by three wickets with 19 balls spare.

This would rank as one of the greatest comebacks in the history of 50-overs cricket as Australia bounced back from 91/7 in the 19th over.

Maxwell managed to overturn a successful leg before shout using DRS on 27 before he was put down by Mujeeb at short fine leg on 33.