“Matter Of Pride”: Maharashtra CM Shinde On Shivaji Maharaj Statue To Be Unveiled In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said it is a matter of pride that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is to be unveiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.

An equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been installed at 41 National Rifle (Maratha LI) near the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir's Kupwara district.

“It is a proud thing for the country that a magnificent equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will unveiled near the India-Pakistan border (in the Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir) on November 7. I am very obliged to get a chance to be part of this event…,” Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

Shinde on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesperson said.

As per the Department of Information and Public Relations, Shinde met Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.





Maharashtra's Minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Sudhir Mungantiwar was also present in the meeting, it further said.

The statue will be inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will also be present on the occasion.

On October 20, 2023, the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was welcomed in a ceremony from the Mumbai Raj Bhavan amid the beating of drums and chants of Jai Bhawani Jai Shivaji. From there, Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar showed the green flag and guided the statue to Kupwara.





This journey started from Maharashtra and reached Kupwara in a week covering a distance of about 2200 km. The statue was also welcomed while worshipping at historical places in important cities along the route.

On the unveiling ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Governor Manoj Sinha, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and other dignitaries will be present as chief guests.

The foundation stone of this statue was laid in the Indian army camp at Kupwara on this year's Padwa day itself.

For this, soil and water from five forts namely Shivneri, Torna, Rajgad, Pratapgad and Raigad were brought. This statue is ten and a half feet tall and will be erected on a 7 by 3 square with almost the same height from the ground.

The statue has been built in collaboration with the ‘Aamhi Punekar Foundation' and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti. (Agencies)