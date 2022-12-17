Massive protests rock Rajouri after two youth shot dead outside Army camp

People refuse to buy army’s ‘terrorist attack theory’, block Poonch-Rajouri highway, demand fair probe; Will ensure thorough investigations, says DIG Hasseb Mughal

Yogesh with inputs from agencies

Jammu Tawi, Dec 16 (Agencies): Killing of two civilians in early hours of the morning outside an army camp in garrison town Rajouri on Friday sparked massive protests with locals demanding a “fair probe.”

However, the army said that the duo was shot dead by “unidentified terrorists”.

Officials told that two civilians, both working in the private shops inside the cantonment, were shot around 6 am in the morning outside the Alpha Gate of the army unit, while one person was injured and shifted to the hospital.

The slain have been identified as Kamal Kishore son of Radu Ram and Surinder Kumar son of Om Parkash – both residents of Phayalana ward number 15 Rajouri.

After the news broke, hundreds of people came out of their homes and blocked the vital Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Highway in the morning, charging the Army jawans with killing two civilians at a firing incident.

A section of the protestors burnt tyres on the road to enforce the blockade while some others, allegedly pelted stones at an Army camp in the area, which compounded the situation. Protesters alleged that both the deceased were working inside the camp and allegedly shot by the sentry. The protestors shouted slogans demanding stern actions against the Army jawans, who were involved in the incident of firing. They further urged the authorities to lodge a formal complaint with the police. The tension refused to die down till evening.

Adding fuel to fire, Army’s 16 Corps issued a statement in the morning around 10.00 am, about four hours after the incident, claimed that both civilians were shot by ‘unidentified terrorists’, which attacked the camp in early morning hours.

In a tweet, the army’s White Knight Corps said: “In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajouri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site.”

However, the locals refused to buy army’s claim and continued protests and blocked Jammu-Poonch Highway.

In another tweet, around 12 noon, after two hours of first statement, the army said that investigation is underway in the incident.

“Further to the firing incident in Rajouri, DIG Rajouri-Poonch range & DC Rajouri are at the incident site. Investigations are underway,” the army said.

Sources also informed that in the afternoon a written commitment signed by the Army’s Station Commander, District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police of Rajouri, the authorities promised that the Army would support children of the deceased with free education up to the college level. They further assured the deceased families of permanent jobs, for one of the dependents in addition to a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the deceased families.

While Kundal assured the demonstrators of a magisterial probe, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 25-Infantry Division Brigadier S Malik said the Army will extend full support in the investigation. Brig Malik termed the incident “very unfortunate” and said those found guilty will be punished according to the law.

“The Army will extend full support to police and in material probes. As far as compensation to the victims’ families is concerned, we will help them as the Army is here to help and protect the people,” Malik told the protesters.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina said he would take up the issue with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and assured the victims’ families of a fair investigation in the incident.

“It is a grave incident and I have talked to the Army, police and civil officers concerned who assured that it will be investigated and the guilty will be punished,” he said.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to Government Medical College Rajouri. A thorough and professional probe will be carried out. We will share the details once it is completed. The administration has assured the locals that the probe will be taken forward in a fair manner,” Deputy Inspector General, Haseeb Mughal, said.

The police lodged an FIR number 645 under 302, 307, 323, 7/27 at Police station Rajouri and initiated a probe.