Mask up, boost surveillance & keep hospitals ready: PM

New Delhi, Dec. 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against
any complacency in respect of Covid and directed heightened surveillance especially
at international airports for timely detection of newer, more transmissible variants.
Chairing a high-level review meeting in the wake of Covid surge in China and some
other countries, the prime minister delivered five major messages to attending
ministers, states and UTs and people—focus on increased genome sequencing and
Covid testing; ensure hospital readiness; adhere to Covid protocols; mask up in
crowded places and administer boosters doses with priority to the elderly and the
The meeting decided to continue with the strategy of randomly testing 2 pc of all
foreign arrivals to detect any new variants rather then consider a ban on flights to
and from the affected countries.
Sources said the Covid situation would be monitored closely and a call taken later on
whether the previous tool of Air Suvidha needed to be revived in respect of nations
witnessing a surge.
Air Suvidha forms made it mandatory for inbound international travellers to give
details of RT-PCR tests conducted 72 hours prior to travel and their vaccination
proof.
At today’s review meet attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister
Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials, the
PM monitored preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of Covid
vaccination and emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health
implications for the country.
“The Prime Minister cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He
reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing
surveillance measures, especially at the international airports,” a PMO statement
said.
At the meeting, Member Health NITI Aayog VK Paul said India had been witnessing
a steady Covid decline with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity
down to 0.14% in the week ending December 22.
However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six
weeks, PM was told.
The PM stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels
is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and
human resources.
“The PM advised States to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure operational
readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants,
ventilators and human resources,” the official statement said.
The PM has also directed officials to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing
efforts with states already advised to send all positive samples to the genome testing
labs.
This is expected to support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in
the country and facilitate early response.
The PM also urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times with the
festive season approaching and called for masking up in crowded public places.
India has so far detected four cases of BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron which is
currently driving the Chinese surge.
Earlier today, health minister Mandaviya briefed Parliament about the surge in
China, US, Japan, France, Greece, Italy and South Korea and said India was
prepared to respond and random 2 pc testing of international arrivals at airports had
begun.
“We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation and are taking steps
accordingly. States have also been advised to increase the whole genome
sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of new variants, if any,
circulating in the country and facilitate and undertake required public health
measures,” Mandaviya said in Parliament.