Mask up, boost surveillance & keep hospitals ready: PM

New Delhi, Dec. 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against

any complacency in respect of Covid and directed heightened surveillance especially

at international airports for timely detection of newer, more transmissible variants.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in the wake of Covid surge in China and some

other countries, the prime minister delivered five major messages to attending

ministers, states and UTs and people—focus on increased genome sequencing and

Covid testing; ensure hospital readiness; adhere to Covid protocols; mask up in

crowded places and administer boosters doses with priority to the elderly and the

The meeting decided to continue with the strategy of randomly testing 2 pc of all

foreign arrivals to detect any new variants rather then consider a ban on flights to

and from the affected countries.

Sources said the Covid situation would be monitored closely and a call taken later on

whether the previous tool of Air Suvidha needed to be revived in respect of nations

witnessing a surge.

Air Suvidha forms made it mandatory for inbound international travellers to give

details of RT-PCR tests conducted 72 hours prior to travel and their vaccination

proof.

At today’s review meet attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials, the

PM monitored preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of Covid

vaccination and emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health

implications for the country.

“The Prime Minister cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He

reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing

surveillance measures, especially at the international airports,” a PMO statement

said.

At the meeting, Member Health NITI Aayog VK Paul said India had been witnessing

a steady Covid decline with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity

down to 0.14% in the week ending December 22.

However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six

weeks, PM was told.

The PM stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels

is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and

human resources.

“The PM advised States to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure operational

readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants,

ventilators and human resources,” the official statement said.

The PM has also directed officials to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing

efforts with states already advised to send all positive samples to the genome testing

labs.

This is expected to support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in

the country and facilitate early response.

The PM also urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times with the

festive season approaching and called for masking up in crowded public places.

India has so far detected four cases of BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron which is

currently driving the Chinese surge.

Earlier today, health minister Mandaviya briefed Parliament about the surge in

China, US, Japan, France, Greece, Italy and South Korea and said India was

prepared to respond and random 2 pc testing of international arrivals at airports had

begun.

“We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation and are taking steps

accordingly. States have also been advised to increase the whole genome

sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of new variants, if any,

circulating in the country and facilitate and undertake required public health

measures,” Mandaviya said in Parliament.