Masculinity for Persecution and Feminism for Overpowering

By Masarat Ul Nisa

Masculinity is often associated with showing leadership, taking care of the family financially, being tough, hiding emotions, being a perpetrator but not a victim of violence and femininity is often associated with following leadership, taking care of family emotionally, being sensitive, showing emotions, being a victim but not the perpetrator of violence.

I believe that in today's time both men and women are having enough rights and liberty to fight for themselves but yes it's still not possible everywhere due to patriarchal thinking. It's evident that from the start oppression of females has been a thing but as soon as everything has evolved and by the dints of campaigns and protests for women's rights a lot has changed. Numerous feminist movements and ideologies have developed over the years.

The feminist movement has definitely effected change in the society including women's suffrage, greater access to education, etc. Now this feminism term is misused by some women. There are numerous cases in our country where false accusations have been put on men by women like rape accusations, dowry accusations for money, personal grudges etc. Threatened by such accusations and thinking of having power to do anything and take advantage of rights is utterly wrong and unacceptable.

If women were oppressed by men before and after decades of efforts of breaking the stereotypes and patriarchal system and now if women will do the same and think of overpowering men which is also an oppression for men what betterment be expected. These things make the barrier between wrong and right blurry.

Violence against men is also occurring besides against women. Despite the growing societal awareness of violence against women (which is very good), it is still being accepted to harm or kill men if the reason is “justifiable”. Men are treated as if they do not feel pain or experience the full range of emotions like women. And those men who think that by abusing women they'll prove their masculinity you're definitely wrong. That's not something a real man would do. You are supposed to protect and respect women.

You may have seen plenty of cases of oppression around you in society or in your own household which is pretty normalised in spite of being wrong in every way. This thing can only be solved if you'll change your mindset. The problem is this thing is being carried across generation to generation. One person's change in this chain can definitely bring big change in the society. There are many people especially from the young generation including me who believe in “Equality” which would definitely change things for good. Not considering each other weak is equality. Not oppressing and overpowering by using masculinity or feminism for exploitation is equality. Respecting and accepting each other as human beings is equality.

(Columnist is a student and can be reached at massaratulnisa999@gmail.com)