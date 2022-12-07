Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with J&K Bank to strengthen finance platform

SRINAGAR, Dec 6: Strengthening its end-to-end car financing platform, Maruti Suzuki India Limited announces partnership with J&K Bank to ease car loan facilitation for its customers via company’s Smart Finance digital platform.

This collaboration between Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance and J&K Bank will allow customers to avail hassle-free affordable financing options across 984 branches of the bank. Since its inception in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has disbursed over Rs 39,000 crore worth of loans, allowing over 6.4 lakh customers to easily finance their cars from the partnered banks.

With a vast network of 3,500 new car retail outlets, this partnership will help Maruti Suzuki offer easy financing solutions to aid the new car purchase experience for its valued customers. Maruti Suzuki currently has 21 financial institutions on Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance.

Through J&K bank, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail loans of up to 90% of the on-road price of a car, besides availing benefits of zero processing charges and the option of repayment tenures of up to 84 months at competitive interest rates.

Ashutosh Sareen, General Manager (Credit), J&K Bank, signed the MoU and said, “This partnership will increase accessibility and accelerate the process of availing loans for customers, to fulfil their aspirations of buying Maruti Suzuki cars. Our latest association with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance will allow us to simultaneously leverage J&K Bank’s digital platform to provide a modern and convenient financing option for today’s customers who intend to avail J&K Bank loan from the comfort of their homes. We expect a positive impact from this agreement,”GM added.

Commenting on the partnership with J&K Bank, Shashank Srivastava, senior officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Strengthening our end-to-end customer servicing approach, this partnership is aimed to make the vehicle buying journey easy through the various benefits that the bank offers. Since its launch in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has been a one-stop solution where customers can view, compare, and apply for a loan at a competitive rate of interest, and customize their EMI as per their requirements. We are confident that the latest tie-up with J&K Bank will help bolster our customer base even further.”