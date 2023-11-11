Marsh drives Australia to easy win vs B’desh

Agencies

Star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh displayed his six-hitting prowess on way to a magnificent 177 not out as Australia warmed up for the semifinals with an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in the World Cup in Pune on Saturday.

Set a target of 307, Australia rode on Marsh's third ODI hundred and fifties from David Warner (53) and Steve Smith (63 not out) to complete the task with 32 balls in hand. The five-time champions will face South Africa in their semifinal in Kolkata on November 16.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, ended their campaign with yet another loss and would hope India beat the Netherlands on Sunday so that they can hold on to their 8th position and qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Marsh, who had gone home after losing his grandfather, smashed as many as 9 maximums and 17 fours during his excellent knock, adding 120 off 116 and 175 off 136 deliveries with Warner and Smith for the second and third wickets respectively to take it away from the Asian team. Marsh's innings was also the second highest individual score of this World Cup after Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy slammed a 79-ball 74, studded with five fours and two sixes, as Bangladesh produced their best batting effort of the tournament to post a competitive 306 for 8. In response, Australia lost Travis Head (10) early but Marsh and Warner shrugged off the jittery start to take them to 100 for 1 in 15 overs.

Marsh looked in solid form, making an attacking start as Warner seemed happy to play the second fiddle. Marsh cracked three fours off Mahedi Hasan in the fourth over before depositing Taskin Ahmed over deep square leg. He then danced down the pitch to clobber another six off Nasum Ahmed and repeated the treatment to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 12th over.