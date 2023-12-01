Marengo CIMS Hospital Ahmedabad is today positioned as a prominent center for Heart Transplants in Western India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Marengo CIMS Hospital Ahmedabad is positioned today as an advanced center for heart transplants with a clinical excellence team well recognized globally. The team of doctors performs double-digit numbers annually to gain the reputation they have today. The team of doctors is led by Dr Dhiren Shah, Director – Heart Transplant Program.

Heart transplantation has emerged as a well-established treatment for advanced heart failure over the past four to five decades. The last decade has witnessed a remarkable global surge in the number of heart transplant procedures, seeing an increase of more than 300% worldwide and surpassing a 400% increase in the United States alone. The Western world, particularly North America, experienced a significant uptick in heart transplant numbers, particularly since the 1980s, with annual procedures ranging from 3000 to 4000. However, the growth has plateaued, primarily due to limitations in the availability of organs for donation.

Dr Dhiren Shah, Director – Heart Transplant Program says, “There are several compelling reasons for heart transplantation to become a preferred option for patients with end-stage heart failure. A heart transplant is often the only life-saving intervention for patients who have exhausted other medical treatments and interventions. This surgical procedure significantly improves the quality of life for patients by restoring normal heart function and allowing them to engage in activities they were previously unable to perform. Heart transplantation also offers a potential long-term survival and improved prognosis, especially when the transplant surgery is successful. Symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, and shortness of breath are overcome with a new heart, opening a realm of quality life for the patient.”

Dr Dhiren Shah adds, “In 2016, the Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad received its heart transplantation license and the first heart transplantation in Gujarat was performed on 19th December 2016. With the heart transplant, which is undoubtedly the most celebrated and glorified transplant procedure, awareness about organ donation has rapidly increased reaching every corner of the state. Between 2017 and 2019, there was an almost 20% increase in deceased organ donations in Gujarat. Marengo CIMS Hospital was still the only hospital performing heart transplants in Gujarat and the numbers were steadily growing. When COVID-19 struck in 2020 the spirit of organ donation was high. Even during the lockdown, Gujarat did India's first deceased organ donation during the pandemic where heart, liver, and kidneys were retrieved. Deceased donation has doubled in Gujarat compared to 36 donations in 2020 to 70 donations in 2021 and the number of organs donated increased from 110 to 223 organs in 2020 and 2021 respectively.”