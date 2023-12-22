Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad endeavors to create increased awareness about IPAH

Jammu Tawi: Lung Transplantation is the most complex medical endeavor undertaken by mankind. Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad is a recognized Lung Transplant Centre. Lung transplantation is a definitive treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. IPAH, also known as Primary Pulmonary Hypertension (PPH), manifests in the second and third decades of life. It kills young people suddenly and is one of the causes of sudden cardiac (heart) death. Symptoms of IPAH are shortness of breath, easy fatigability, chest pain, blackouts, and sudden cardiac death. These symptoms are progressive. Marengo CIMS Hospital therefore endeavors to create awareness of this disease – Idiopathic Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (IPAH). The Lung transplantation team consists of Dr Jnanesh Thacker, Director, Lung Transplantations, Minimal Invasive Lung Transplantations, Marengo CIMS Hospital with Dr Dhiren Shah, Director, Heart Transplant & Cardiothoracic Surgery, Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) and rest of the transplant team which consists of five other surgeons, 4 Anesthetists, and 5 Perfusionist to mention a few. The total number of transplantation team members exceeds more than 50.

Dr Jnanesh Thakkar, Director, Lung Transplantations, Minimal Invasive Lung Transplantations says, “The IPAH can be a combination influenced by genetic and environmental factors. There are treatments at the early stages of diagnosis that can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for a patient. These may include medications to dilate the blood vessels, reduce blood clot formations, and alleviate symptoms. However, at end-stage failure of the lungs, a transplantation of the lungs from a cadaver is a preferred option.”