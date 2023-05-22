Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad launches OPD facilities in Ludhiana

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Marengo Asia Hospitals and Dr Punit Singla, Liver Transplant Surgeon collaborated with AGI, the Gastrociti at Orison Hospital, Ludhiana Road, 5th floor Orison Hospital, Barewal Road, Ludhiana to launch OPD facilities for patients with liver problems. The OPD will be led by Dr Punit Singla, Liver Transplant Surgeon, and his team between 11 am and 4 pm. The AGI team from Orison Hospital was represented by Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Malhi, Dr Rajiv Grover and Dr Jagmeet Dhingra.

40-year-old Satvinder Singh (Name changed) was shifted from Ludhiana to Dr Punit with acute on chronic liver failure, kidney failure, COVID, multiple BP Support medications, and abdominal wall bleed. Shifting such patients is in itself a tough and risky task; he was successfully transferred from about 400 Kilometres. The patient was optimized in ICU by multiple specialized teams. He underwent Liver Transplant with the donor being his wife. Currently, he is fully recovered and back to normal health and life, actively working in his business. The donor is also continuing a normal life. The case was a challenging one with multiple diseases, the surgeon's team having to undertake a high-risk surgery with a very sick patient who would have died in 1-2 days in the condition he was brought in.

Dr Punit Singla, Director & HOD – Liver Transplant, Marengo Asia Hospitals says, “Nothing can be more elevating than witnessing health at its best in the patients a surgeon has treated through organ transplantation. The liver is the only visceral organ to possess remarkable regenerative potential. In other words, the liver grows back. This regenerative potential is the reason why partial liver transplants are feasible. Once a portion or lobe of the liver is transplanted, it will regenerate in both patient and the donor. There are several reasons why patients need a liver transplant. Our effort through this event is to dispel any apprehensions or fears about the surgical procedure. We have brought our patients to interact and spread awareness on how the surgery can benefit any individual who requires this surgery for a better life and better future.”

Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Malhi, Orison Hospital says, “With the team from Marengo Asia Hospitals joining hands with us, we are hoping to create an ecosystem where patients suffering from liver diseases will receive appropriate treatments with optimized outcomes. The city has seen the repercussions of the lack of clinical excellence on patients who have been unable to travel out of the city for several reasons. With this collaboration, our goal is to bring hope to hundreds who will now receive medical help at their doorstep.”