Maniesh Paul wraps shoot in London for upcoming film, earns praise from Director Dhwaji Gautam

NL Corresspondent

Mumbai: Popular Indian actor and television host, Maniesh Paul, has just completed shooting for his upcoming film in the vibrant city of London. The actor's remarkable journey on the set earned him heartfelt praise from the film's director, Dhwaji Gautam, who took to social media to express his admiration.

Maniesh Paul, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and witty humor, has been expanding his horizons in the world of Indian cinema. The actor, who has already made a significant mark in the entertainment industry, ventured into Glasgow for the shoot of his upcoming film.

On his social media accounts, Gautam posted,” An incredible actor and a true Punjabi powerhouse, you've always been a supportive friend with boundless creativity and a radiant aura of positivity. It's sooner than we expected, but it was a pleasure working with you on my first Bollywood Film, and I'll miss you for the rest of the shoot. Schedule wrap for you, Sir! @manieshpaul”

The post was accompanied by behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of Maniesh Paul on set, showcasing the actor's commitment to his role.