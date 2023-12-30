Managing Director J&K Industries Ltd inaugurates showroom at Nowsheshra

Srinagar, DECEMBER 29: As part of its expansion policy, in a significant development, the Managing Director (MD) Jammu and Kashmir Industries Ltd (JKI), Dr. Vikas Gupta unveiled its latest outlet with the grand inauguration of a new showroom at Nowshera, Srinagar.

The event, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, witnessed the presence of prominent figures from the local community. The new showroom showcases a diverse range of products related to Silk, Wool and Joinery being manufactured by Jammu and Kashmir Industries Ltd, highlighting the region's rich craftsmanship and heritage.

From traditional textiles goods to modern industrial offerings, the showroom aims to cater to a wide spectrum of consumer needs.

The key executives of Jammu and Kashmir Industries Ltd, who were present on the occasion, expressed their commitment to fostering economic growth in the region and enhancing employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the economic development of UT of J&K.

This new venture reflects Jammu and Kashmir Industries Ltd's dedication to expanding its footprint and promoting indigenous products. The showroom is poised to become a focal point for both residents and tourists, showcasing the vibrant economic potential of the region.