Man Impersonating As DySP, Sub-Inspector Arrested In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 14: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a person, who was impersonating as DySP and Sub-Inspector in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police station Kunzer have successfully apprehended a fraudulent individual who had been impersonating law enforcement officials and scamming innocent citizens.

The accused has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wani a resident of Barzulla Dhobivan, Tehsil Karhama, was taken into custody following a written complaint, a police statement said.

Police said the investigation has proved that the accused had been operating under false pretenses, presenting himself as both a Sub-Inspector and a DSP, in order to deceive unsuspecting individuals. Through this deceitful scheme, the accused managed to fraudulently extract a sum of Rupees 90,000 from the complainant.

Upon which Police were able to recover and seize Rupees 40,000 of the ill-gotten funds, which were earned through various fraudulent activities, he said.

The case has been registered under FIR No. 83/2023 U/S 419,420 IPC in PS Kunzer, reflecting the seriousness of the charges against the accused, he said. (Agencies)