Man impersonating as an IAS Officer arrested in Budgam

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: Police on Thursday arrested a person impersonating as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and defrauding the people in Budgam district, officials said.

Police said Budgam Police Station received a formal written complaint from one Ghulam Hassan Malik, a resident of Aalipora Putlibagh on October 18, 2023, about an alleged impersonation scam.

“The applicant accused Ayush Koul, also known as “Vicky,” residing at Rose Lane No. 6, Rajbagh, Srinagar, of posing as an IAS officer and defrauding him of INR 6.5 lakh under the pretext of securing government employment for the applicant's son”, police said.

In response to the complaint, an FIR No. 302/2023 was registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in police station Budgam.

During the investigation, the primary suspect, Ayush Koul, was apprehended and it was revealed that Koul had an accomplice, identified as Burhan Bashir, a resident of Nundresh Colony, Bemina.

Both Ayush Koul and Burhan Bashir were arrested, they said.

Police have urged the public to exercise caution and vigilance, verifying the credentials of individuals offering such promises to avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

Police said anyone with pertinent information related to this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.