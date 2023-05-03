Man hides inside bank to rob it overnight in Poonch, arrested

Poonch, May 02: A man was arrested for hiding himself inside the bank in an attempt to rob the bank overnight in Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said here on Tuesday.

An official told that the man hid himself inside the bank for hours and tried to transfer money from bank’s system during late night hours.

He said the man was caught after bank’s central headquarter noticed unusual activity during odd hours. “Soon after noticing the suspicious activity, concerned bank officials were alerted who reached at the bank along with police. The man was later arrested,” he said.

The official said the man had hid himself inside the ceiling of the bank for hours and then attempted to transfer money using bank’s operating system.

He said the man has been taken into custody and further investigation into the matter is going on.