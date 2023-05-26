Man held with rifle, cartridges in Sunderbani

Rajouri, May 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man along with a rifle and cartridges in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

Police in its official statement said that during naka checking at Beri Pattan in Sunderbani, one individual driving motorcycle bearing registration number JK11-9053, who was coming from Kangri side, was stopped for checking.

On checking, one single barrel 12 bore gun along with four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

On questioning, he disclosed his identity as Sanjay Kumar, son of Late Yashpal of Binjore Kangri. “Individual was carrying the weapon in contravention of the licence and has been arrested while a case under FIR number 38/23 under section 30/IA Act has been registered at Police Station Sunderbani,” police said.