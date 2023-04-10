Man Dies in Tragic Scooty-Motorbike Collision in Jammu Outskirts

Jammu, Apr 10 : A fatal accident occurred in the Kanhachak area of Jammu, claiming the life of a man while leaving another injured. The collision happened between a scooty and a motorbike, which collided head-on in the city outskirts.

Victim and Injured Party

Krishan Singh, a resident of Thathi, Gharota, was on his way towards Akhnoor from Jammu when the accident happened on Sunday evening near Dumi in Kanhachak. The impact of the collision was so powerful that Singh suffered critical injuries and passed away shortly after. The scooty rider, Joginder Kumar, a resident of Gharota, also suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.



Police Investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police immediately reached the spot and started investigating the case. They registered a case and conducted legal formalities before handing over the body of the deceased to his family for last rites.



Safety Measures and Awareness

Road accidents are a major concern, and this tragic incident is a reminder that road safety measures and awareness need to be implemented strictly. People must follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent such accidents. It is also essential to ensure that all vehicles are well-maintained, and the riders wear appropriate safety gear such as helmets, knee and elbow pads, and gloves to minimize the impact of accidents.