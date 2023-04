Srinagar, Apr 27: A 42-year-old man died after a tree he was cutting fell on him in Pinglish village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

An official said that the man identified as Ab Salam Yaoo (42) of Sheerabad Tral was injured when a tree fell on him.

He said he was subsequently rushed to a nearby health facility, where he was declared dead on arrival.