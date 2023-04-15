Man arrested after blast leads to Japan PM Kishida’s evacuation from speech venue

The man was arrested on “suspicion of forcible obstruction of business” after he threw “what appeared to be a smoke bomb. In a speech broadcast on Japan's public broadcaster NHK following the attack the prime minister said police were investigating the explosion and apologized for causing concern, adding that “we are fighting an important election for our country.” Kishida resumed campaigning activities for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party shortly after and gave a speech at the Wakayama railway station,

Kishida resumes campaigning

Kishida resumed campaigning on Saturday, shortly after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent “smoke bomb” blast, local media reported.

“There was a loud blast sound at the previous speech venue. Police are investigating details, but I'd like to apologise for worrying many people and causing them trouble,” national broadcaster NHK quoted Kishida as saying at a stop in western Japan's Wakayama. “An election that's important to our country is taking place, and we must work together and follow through on it.” Japan PM evacuated following an explosion

Kishida was evacuated following an explosion that occurred during a speech he was delivering in Wakayama, a city in western Japan. According to recent updates from the media, the accused has been taken into custody by authorities. NHK released video footage depicting civilians fleeing and an individual being arrested after the occurrence. The incident transpired as Prime Minister Kishida was preparing to deliver an open-air speech at the port city location, where an “explosion-like sound” was reportedly audible, as per NHK.