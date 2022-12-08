Man-Animal Conflict:  241 people die, around 3000 injured since 2006 in Valley

‘7 die, 42 injured this year’

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Dec 07 (KNO): Kashmir’s human-wildlife

conflict has become extremely ghastly and gruesome with

Himalayan black bears and leopards increasingly preying

on young children and elderly especially in Northern

districts.

The man-animal conflict has seen a steep rise with more

cases being reported from across the valley with each

passing day and several persons, mainly children have

lost their lives in this conflict.

As per the official data available from 2006 till ending July

2022, 241 persons have died and 2,946 persons have

been injured in man-animal conflict.

Officials believe that the reasons behind the rise in the

incident of the conflict are increase in the human

population, habitation degradation, rise in stray dogs and

LoC fencing.

The data reveals that in 2006-07, 18 persons have died

and 134 persons have been injured in human-animal

conflict in Kashmir Valley. “In 2007-08, 15 persons lost

their lives and 141 were injured. In 2008-09, 22 persons

died and 193 persons were injured. In 2009-10, 20

persons died and 232 were injured and in 2010-11, 24

persons lost their lives and 306 were injured in human-

animal conflict,” the figures stated.

Similarly, in 2011-12, at least 28 people were killed and

315 were injured, the following year (2012-13) recorded 11

deaths and 259 injuries while in 2013-14, 28 deaths and

333 injuries were reported.

“In 2014-15, 11 deaths and 189 injuries were reported. 10

deaths and 259 injuries were reported in 2015-16. 07

deaths, 127 injuries were reported in 2016-17. 08 deaths,

120 injuries were reported in 2017-18. The year 2018-19

witnessed 06 deaths and 83 injuries while figures grew to

11 deaths and 85 injuries in 2019-20,” the figures reveal,

adding that “as many as 05 people were killed while 87

injuries were reported in the conflict in the year 2020-21

and in the year 2021-22, 10 persons lost their lives while

75 persons were injured in man animal conflict.”

The data further states that the ongoing year, till end of

July 2022, 07 persons lost their lives while 42 were injured

man animal conflict.

The wildlife department in Jammu and Kashmir is working

to ensure minimum man-animal conflict incident,

protection of endangered species besides hunting of birds.

“The department is facing several challenges in J&K but

the main challenge is man-animal conflict as bear and

leopards are moving to residential areas in Kashmir, while

snakes are found in houses in Jammu due to

urbanization,” said a wildlife official.

He said that poaching incidents have decreased but as

migratory birds arrive in Kashmir mostly in winter people

start hunting.

"We have devised a strategy with the help of police and

forest protection force to stop such incidents," he said. The

official said that education and training activities at

different levels have been initiated like schools and

colleges so as to create awareness—(KNO)