Man-Animal Conflict:  241 people die, around 3000 injured since 2006 in Valley

‘7 die, 42 injured this year’
Jahangeer Ganaie
Srinagar, Dec 07 (KNO): Kashmir’s human-wildlife
conflict has become extremely ghastly and gruesome with
Himalayan black bears and leopards increasingly preying
on young children and elderly especially in Northern
districts.
The man-animal conflict has seen a steep rise with more
cases being reported from across the valley with each
passing day and several persons, mainly children have
lost their lives in this conflict.
As per the official data available from 2006 till ending July
2022, 241 persons have died and 2,946 persons have
been injured in man-animal conflict.
Officials believe that the reasons behind the rise in the
incident of the conflict are increase in the human
population, habitation degradation, rise in stray dogs and
LoC fencing.
The data reveals that in 2006-07, 18 persons have died
and 134 persons have been injured in human-animal
conflict in Kashmir Valley. “In 2007-08, 15 persons lost
their lives and 141 were injured. In 2008-09, 22 persons
died and 193 persons were injured. In 2009-10, 20
persons died and 232 were injured and in 2010-11, 24
persons lost their lives and 306 were injured in human-
animal conflict,” the figures stated.
Similarly, in 2011-12, at least 28 people were killed and
315 were injured, the following year (2012-13) recorded 11
deaths and 259 injuries while in 2013-14, 28 deaths and
333 injuries were reported.
“In 2014-15, 11 deaths and 189 injuries were reported. 10
deaths and 259 injuries were reported in 2015-16. 07
deaths, 127 injuries were reported in 2016-17. 08 deaths,
120 injuries were reported in 2017-18. The year 2018-19
witnessed 06 deaths and 83 injuries while figures grew to
11 deaths and 85 injuries in 2019-20,” the figures reveal,
adding that “as many as 05 people were killed while 87
injuries were reported in the conflict in the year 2020-21
and in the year 2021-22, 10 persons lost their lives while
75 persons were injured in man animal conflict.”
The data further states that the ongoing year, till end of
July 2022, 07 persons lost their lives while 42 were injured
man animal conflict.
The wildlife department in Jammu and Kashmir is working
to ensure minimum man-animal conflict incident,
protection of endangered species besides hunting of birds.
“The department is facing several challenges in J&K but
the main challenge is man-animal conflict as bear and
leopards are moving to residential areas in Kashmir, while
snakes are found in houses in Jammu due to
urbanization,” said a wildlife official.
He said that poaching incidents have decreased but as
migratory birds arrive in Kashmir mostly in winter people
start hunting.
"We have devised a strategy with the help of police and
forest protection force to stop such incidents," he said. The
official said that education and training activities at
different levels have been initiated like schools and
colleges so as to create awareness—(KNO)