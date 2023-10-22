MAM College wins Football trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Oct 22: Government MAM College today lifted the inter-college men's Football trophy of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) held at GGM Science College ground, here.

In the final, MAM College defeated GGM Science College by two goals to nil. Ayushman and Vishvjeet scored a goal each for the winner team. The competition officiated by Ajay Singh, Aman Sudan, Madhav Sharma, Rahul Sharma and Gagan Kumar.

Principal of the host GGM Science College, Dr. Rajesh K. Gupta was chief guest.

The tournament was played under the overall supervision of Director Sports of CLUJ, Dr Vinod Bakshi.

Among others present were Aijaz Malik, Physical Director SPMR College of Commerce; Dr. Roopali Slathia, PTI GCW Gandhi Nagar Jammu; Neenu Sawhney, PTI MAM College and Ramandeep Kralia, PTI GCOE Jammu.

VOLLEYBALL: Meanwhile, hosts Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar bagged the inter-college Volleyball trophy of CLUJ today.

In the final, Gandhi Nagar College defeated Government SPMR College of Commerce 2-0. The Results: Preliminary Round: Science College bt GCW Gandhi Nagar 2-0; Commerce College bt Government College of Education 2-0.

In the final, Prof. Meenu Mahajan, Principal GCW Gandhi Nagar College was the chief guest while Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Director Sports, CLUJ was guest of honour.

The competitions held under the supervision of Dr. Roopali Slathia (PTI). The event officiated by Mulk Raj, Parvinder Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Surekha and Bushra.