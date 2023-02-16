MAM College bags CLUJ Cricket trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 16: Government MAM College won the inter-college (T20) Cricket tournament of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) beating hosts GGM Science College by 43 runs in the final played at Hostel Ground, here today.

Batting first, MAM College set a target of 137 runs for eight wickets with Dikshant and Jahanveer being top scorers contributing 38 and 39 runs respectively.

In reply, GGM Science College bowled out for 93 runs in 17.4 overs to lose the tie by 43 runs. Naveen bowled match winning spell taking away four wickets for 13 runs.

Prof. Chander Shekhar, Dean Engineering and Computer Technology, CLUJ was the chief guest while Prof. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Principal GGM Science College was guest of honour.

Among others present were Dr Vinod Bakshi, Sports Coordinator CLUJ; Devinder Kumar Sharma, Associate Dean Student Welfare CLUJ; Dr Jagjeet Singh, Ashok Dutta, Dr. Roopali Slathia, Physical Director, GCW Gandhi Nagar; Neenu Sawhney, Physical Director MAM College; Neelam Chalotra, Assistant Physical Director MAM College and Suresh Kumar Gupta.

The match officiated by the technical penal including Harsh Nayyar, Rahul, Shiv and Manoj Kumar