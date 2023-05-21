Maldives delegation praises Indian Railways’ accomplishment after seeing Chenab Bridge

Jammu Tawi, May 20: A high level delegation of Republic of Maldives led by Mr. Mohamed Aslam, Minister for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, and Mr. Shifaz Ali, Minister of State for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, visited the Chenab Bridge on Wednesday. Mr. Mahjoob Shujau, Project Director, PMU, Republic of Maldives and Mr. Mohamed Jinan Saeed, Project Manager, GMC-MTL project, PMU, Republic of Maldives were part of the delegation.

Chief Administration Officer of USBRL, Sh. S.P. Mahi, and other senior officers of the project received the delegation and briefed them about the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link Project and the Superstructures on the Katra-Banihal section including the iconic Chenab Bridge. The team also carried out a site visit of the Chenab Bridge.

Hailing India's accomplishment in construction of the Chenab Bridge in difficult Himalayan geology, Mr. Mohamed Aslam said that ‘'Very Impressed with the development the Indian Railways are bringing to the nation''

As the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project is nearing completion, Indian Railways is edging closer to connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the railway network. The Chenab Bridge is the highest Railway Bridge in the world. It is a structural marvel built across a gorge of Chenab Bridge in Reasi district of J&K under the USBRL Project.