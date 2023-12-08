Making Mission Clean Water A Priority

The degradation of quality of groundwater across the country with contaminants like arsenic and fluoride

playing the spoilsport has led to the need for immediate panacea to save the population from health hazards

which these chemicals can pose if the water having such impurities be allowed to consume indiscriminately.

Reportedly, arsenic has been detected in groundwater in parts of 230 districts in 25 states and fluoride in 469

districts in 27 states. The information in this regard has been shared by none other than the Union Minister of

State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu himself while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The studies

conducted in this regard have indicated the occurrence of arsenic and fluoride in groundwater beyond

permissible limits for human consumption, which is a matter of grave concern as consuming water

contaminated with arsenic and fluoride poses severe health risks, impacting various body systems and parts.

Arsenic, a potent toxic element, is linked to a range of health issues. Prolonged exposure may lead to skin

lesions, increased risk of skin, bladder, and lung cancers, as well as damage to the nervous system. Chronic

arsenic exposure is particularly concerning, with potential effects on cardiovascular health and diabetes.

Fluoride, while essential in controlled amounts for dental health, can be detrimental in excess. High

fluoride levels in water may cause dental fluorosis, leading to discoloration and weakening of teeth.

Prolonged exposure can result in skeletal fluorosis, a condition affecting bones and joints, causing pain and

limited mobility. Neurological concerns, such as impaired cognitive function, are also associated with elevated

fluoride intake. Children are especially vulnerable, as their developing bodies may be more susceptible to the

negative effects of these contaminants. Going by the severity of this problem, the government needs to work

on mitigating the risks associated with arsenic and fluoride-contaminated groundwater as the same demands

a multifaceted approach. Firstly, implementing widespread testing initiatives to identify affected areas is

crucial. Once identified, communities can explore alternative water sources or invest in advanced filtration

systems to remove these contaminants.

Public awareness campaigns play a pivotal role, educating residents on the dangers of consuming contaminated

water and promoting the adoption of safer practices. Government intervention is essential, with policies focusing on stringent

regulations for industries contributing to water pollution and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Collaborative efforts

between local communities, government bodies, and non-profit organizations can establish community-based water

treatment facilities, ensuring access to clean water. Lastly, continuous monitoring and periodic reevaluation of water sources

are essential to adapt strategies to evolving contamination challenges. It is imperative to know that only through concerted

efforts the society as one entity can mitigate the health risks associated with these pervasive contaminants and therefore the

stakeholders should not waste even a jiffy in starting the endeavour as every second wasted will increase harmful effects

manifold times.