Make R-Day a vibrant events: CS Dullo

Jammu Tawi, Dec 22: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo Friday held a meeting of the top brass of civil and police administration to take stock of the preparations to be made for the grand celebrations of Republic Day, 2024.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned Divisional administrations for making arrangements beforehand for holdings events in a befitting manner right from the Panchayat level. He called for adding lot of activities before this event to create the right kind of enthusiasm among people. He stressed on adding vibrancy to all the events held right from the Panchayats across the UT.

Dulloo made out that the administration should provide ample time to school children to many rehearsals of performances set to be made by them. He called for providing them every kind of assistance to reach to the venues in this winter season. He even asked for making better arrangements of refreshment for them that is both healthy and hygienic for them.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized on making traffic plan that is less exhausting and circuitous for general public.

He directed for decorating and illuminating all the rotaries and important public infrastructure at both Jammu and Srinagar.