Make best use of CCTNS software for easy ‘search’: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Dec 20: Reviewing the overall security of railways, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, R R Swain on Wednesday batted for making best use of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) software for easy desired ‘search'.

“In order to enhance the level of surveillance, it is very necessary to identify the ‘deficient capabilities' by all of us particularly at super-visionary level and officers should strive to fill the gaps through technology and intelligence gathering. The filling of the gaps of these capabilities will yield better results,” the DGP said addressing the meeting of railway officials here.

He directed to dive deeper into the past incidents of different natures and try to find the present status, whereabouts of the persons involved and those behind those particular incidents.

“Inculcate the habit of curiosity of looking for and checking all the possibilities of any information and look into all angles of investigations of any incident. Make best use of CCTNS and usage of such software through which desired ‘search' is easy,” he said.

Swain visited the Government Railway Police Headquarters and reviewed the overall security of Railways and functioning of GRP in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

While dwelling on the challenges and responses, the DGP gave thrust on strengthening of access-control at various railways stations and on the periphery of the railway stations to check any attempt of transportation of weapons, explosive or narco-substances.

He said that he is well aware that a lot of efforts are being made but a lot more needs to be done to enhance the preventive and detective capabilities of Railway Police for which he also gave thrust on enforcement, investigation and intelligence gathering.

The DGP directed the officers for smart identification of resources which can be projected for funding.

ADGP Railways Sunil Kumar gave a power-point presentation in which he highlighted the role of different forces viz GRP, RPF, Police, CAPFs and private agencies.

During the meeting duties and responsibilities of stakeholders were also discussed.

The administrative and structural setup of GRP was discussed.

Discussions were also held on the security plan for Katra Banihal Section of 111 Kilometers of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line.