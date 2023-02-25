Make all arrangements for Amarnath yatra before mid June: CS

Jammu Tawi, Feb 24: In its 12th High Level Committee (HLC) meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) attended by the senior officers in Civil and Security establishment Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Friday impressed upon all the line departments including the Shrine Board to prepare well ahead of commencement of yatra for its successful conduct this year.

Dr Mehta urged all the departments including PDD, Jal Shakti, RDD, H&UDD, BRO, Telecommunication and others to complete the necessary tendering and other contract related processes in the month of April itself.

He directed the BRO to clear the snow from roads on both the axis of Chandanwadi and Baltal before the end of April so that other departments are able to carry out their activities smoothly.

He stressed on marking the disaster prone areas on both the routes and to ensure that the utilities are not established in such areas.

He asked the concerned Deputy Commissioners to facilitate all the service providers so that the facilities created at each location are appropriate and sufficient for both the devotees and facilitators.

Mehta also emphasised to observe the Supreme Court directions passed in this regard in letter and spirit and give more focus on stabilization of slopes in vulnerable stretches, construction of foot bridges along the yatra track, repairing of safety railings and removal of slips and installation of signages for the safety and ease of pilgrims.

Dr Mehta stated that the DPRs of the works to be taken in hand for successful conduct of the yatra should be given timely Administrative Approval. He directed for completing the building at Ramban before start of yatra this year.

The Chief Secretary further directed them to ensure that the installation of lights, water tanks, toilets, generators, PSPs, Public Address System, communication towers are fully functional at each camp location before the commencement of yatra.

He stressed on creating health facilities with appropriate bed capacity at each location with the allied facilities like Oxygen supply, X-ray, ECG and others as per the actual requirement. He laid emphasis on taking proper sanitation measures at all camp and langar sites.

He also asked for the trial running of all the helipads on both the routes well before time. The Divisional administrations ensured him that full proof arrangements would be made everywhere. They further gave out that power supply, water, health facilities, installation of toilets/baths, telephone, ration, fire fighting equipment, firewood, shelter sheds, helipads, mobile connectivity, langar, tents and SDRF/NDRF personnel deployment would be done at each spot identified for the purpose.