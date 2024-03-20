Search
Major Political Move: Ex-JK Minister Lal Singh Joins Congress Party

New Delhi, Mar 20: One of the prominent politicians in and , Choudhary Lal Singh has made a significant move by joining the Indian Congress. The former minister and chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan recently switched to the Congress party in New Delhi.

Choudhary Lal Singh has had a long political career spanning decades. He was previously a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Jammu and Kashmir and held important ministerial portfolios. However, Lal Singh resigned from the BJP and his party in 2018 over issues related to the state's special status.

Since then, he floated his own regional outfit called Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan to fight for the rights and identity of the Dogra community in Jammu region. By joining the Congress, Lal Singh has opted to take his political journey in a new direction at the national level.

Further details about his decision to align with the Congress party and what role he will play are awaited. However, his addition will surely bolster the opposition grouping in Jammu and Kashmir. It remains to be seen how Lal Singh's political moves will impact the future dynamics in the union territory.

